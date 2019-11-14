Home States Karnataka

Swapping sides was easy, but bypoll will be a tightrope walk for Karnataka's rebel Congress MLAs

Sources said the top Congress leadership is keen to avenge itself against Jarkiholi for leading the team of rebels that toppled the coalition government.

Published: 14th November 2019

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi (File | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  For most of the disqualified MLAs, the upcoming byelection is a do-or-die clash as they have lost the support base they depended on in previous elections as Congress candidates.

In the case of disqualified MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Shrimant Patil, Congress leaders, associates and workers who had rallied behind them for decades, have stayed away from them in their constituencies, which could make their victory a Herculean task.

With just three weeks left, the Congress’ election campaign has already picked up momentum with leaders having covered major areas in Gokak, Athani and Kagwad. Sources said the top Congress leadership is keen to avenge itself against Jarkiholi for leading the team of rebels that toppled the coalition government.

Despite coming under pressure from party loyalists to field local leaders, the Congress is unwilling to take a chance and will field BJP rebel Raju Kage in Kagwad, who has won four assembly elections back-to-back before he lost the last to Shrimant Patil.

Sources in the Congress confirmed his candidature, but he is yet to be officially declared the party candidate. A popular Lingayat leader, Kage enjoys the support of Jains, Kurubas and backward classes, besides Lingayats. Considering Kage’s potential, Shrimant Patil’s prospects look bleak.

Sibling rivalry

To take Ramesh head-on, the Congress has decided to field his younger brother Lakhan in Gokak.

“I have worked on the ground for Ramesh’s victory in the last five assembly elections. I am aware of all the tricks to win the elections. Ramesh has lost his popularity and image among the people of Gokak in the past year. I am going to be the next MLA of Gokak,’’ says Lakhan, who is supported by brother and Yamkanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi.  

Ramesh, meanwhile, is confident he will win the bypoll comfortably. But his defection to the BJP has dented his image and cut links with many party loyalists.

A win will fetch him a deputy CM’s post, but a loss may end his political career.

To get the better of Mahesh Kumathalli, Congress is still hunting for a strong leader in Athani, even as 19 senior leaders, apart from AB Patil, are in the race for the ticket. 

Only a Jarkiholi can do it, says Lakhan

“Only we (Jarkiholis) know how to face and win the election in Gokak, where politics is a different ball game. We know the tricks of getting people’s votes. There’s no match-fixing between the Jarkiholi brothers (Ramesh and Lakhan) in the coming bypoll,” said Congress aspirant Lakhan Jarkiholi. 

