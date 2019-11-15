Home States Karnataka

Enforcement Directorate to probe Karwar hawala money case

The Enforcement Directorate will conduct a probe into the incident of Karwar police seizing Rs 86 lakh hawala money from two people recently.

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Enforcement Directorate will conduct a probe into the incident of Karwar police seizing Rs 86 lakh hawala money from two people recently.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Abdul Nazeer (45) and Siraj Jinna (54) of Bhatkal from Karwar bus station and seized Rs 86 lakh worth foreign currencies on Tuesday night. The duo was allegedly transporting money from Mumbai to Bhatkal via Goa and Karwar. It is not yet known whether the duo was directly involved in the case or they were transporting the money to get commission.

During the investigation, the police found it was hawala money. Therefore, they have written to the ED to probe the case. Responding to the police, Enforcement Directorate officials from Mangaluru landed at Karwar on Wednesday night to investigate the case. 

