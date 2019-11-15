Home States Karnataka

Fishermen in Karnataka's Udupi face probe over whale shark catch

A team of forest officials visited the coast on Thursday only to enquire about the details related to catch and boat used for the purpose.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

A whale shark caught off Murdeshwar coast in Uttara Kannada recently

A whale shark caught off Murdeshwar coast in Uttara Kannada recently

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Catching and selling of large fish like whale shark, sawfish, dolphins and other endangered species are banned in country, but due to lack of awareness, fishermen catch such fish and invite trouble for themselves.

Two days ago a fishing boat from Malpe in Udupi district is suspected to have caught a big whale shark off Murdeshwar coast only to face enquiry from the department concerned, which is underway from Thursday.
To protect these endangered fish, the Union government has listed a number of fish in various schedules of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Likewise, many of these species are also categorised under International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List and other international organisations lists.

According to the photos of fish and Murdeshwar coast which went viral on social media on Wednesday night, a fishing boat from Malpe caught a 14 ft whale shark at the coast in Uttara Kannada district.
It also grabbed the attention of marine experts and forest department too. It is said that the fishermen caught the big fish thinking it was a large sized tiger shark fish which is in great demand in market. Without any knowledge about the ban on fishing of such sea creatures, fishermen are said be have netted the fish and shared the pictures on social media, with Murdeshwar coast in the backdrop.

Amid this, it was also said that ‘the photos that have surfaced on social media is old and is related to a similar catch in Andhra Pradesh. But there is no clarity over the same.

Marine biologist Shivakumar Haragi said, “These sea creatures are endangered. If there is no protection, species will go extinct for permanent. Hence, the government included these fish in scheduled I category of Wildlife Act to conserve them for posterity. Unaware of strictures in place, fishermen catch such fish and the onus is on departments concerned to create awareness against the same.

A team of forest officials visited the coast on Thursday only to enquire about the details related to catch and boat used for the purpose.

Scheduled I fish

Whale Shark, Shark and Ray, Knifetooth Sawfish, Gangetic shark, Speartooth shark, Ganges stingray, Freshwater sawfish, Green Sawfish, Giant Guitarfish, Porcupine Ray, Sea Horse, Pipe fishes and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Whale shark Karnataka fishermen Karnataka shark Karnataka marine life
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp