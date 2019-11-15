Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Congress fields former MP Prakash Hukkeri in Kagwad, Raju Kage in Athani

Although Kage was MLA of Kagwad constituency for four terms, he is equally popular in Athani and has strong links with most local bodies and cooperative organisations.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chikkodi MP Prakash Hukkeri

Former Chikkodi MP Prakash Hukkeri (File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Congress has finally decided to play its trump card against disqualified MLAs Mahesh Kumathalli and Shrimant Patil, who had stood firmly with the rebels. In a last moment surprise move, the Congress has decided to field former MP Prakash Hukkeri from Kagwad against Shrimant Patil (BJP), and four-time MLA Raju Kage, against Mahesh Kumathalli from Athani.

Chikkodi MLA Ganesh Hukkeri, had confirmed a few weeks ago that the party had decided to allot ticket to his father from Kagwad, though Kage was insisting that the party field him. According to sources, the Congress high command decided late on Thursday to shift Kage to Athani under pressure from Prakash Hukkeri.

Kagwad is part of Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency where the Hukkeri family enjoys huge support. Hukkeri won the last two assembly elections from Chikkodi while Hukkeri won six elections in a row from Sadalaga assembly constituency, which was merged with Chikkodi.Hukkeri’s links with leaders of all parties and cooperations are expected to help him.

