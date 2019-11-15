Home States Karnataka

Leopard enters house in Karnataka, attacks 5-year-old boy

Sham Kalu Shinde, 5, was playing in the front hall when the animal entered the house and pounced on him.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:33 PM

Leopard, human-animal conflict

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A five-year-old kid was severely injured in a leopard attack at Gavaliwada in Parwad village of Khanapur taluk on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Sham Kalu Shinde, a resident of the same village. According to sources, Sham was playing in the front hall of his house when the leopard entered inside and pounced on him at about 8 pm. His mother, who was alarmed at the sight of the leopard, shouted for help, alerting the neighbours who then rushed to the spot. They managed to rescue Sham from the animal's clutches, which then disappeared from the scene.

But Sham was severely injured in the attack. At the very intimation, Forest department team headed by Kankumbi Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kavita Iranatti and Khanapur RFO Basavaraj Walad rushed to the village. Sham was shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi. He has suffered injuries on his neck and chest and is said to be in a critical condition.

Comments

