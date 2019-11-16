Srinivas Prasad crafted fall of Karnataka coalition: AH Vishwanath

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP candidate from Hunsur AH Vishwanath said the rebel MLAs had decided to use whatever weapon they had to “end demon rule and caste politics” that were at a peak in the state. Clarifying that they had not resigned to grab power, he revealed that BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad was behind the recent political turmoil that had dislodged the coalition government to make BS Yediyurappa chief minister.



Talking about his defection from the JDS to BJP, he said that Yediyurappa had extended an invitation through Prasad, following which they met and it turned into a serious discussion. Prasad said that three or four MLAs had come and gone, but nothing concrete was happening, and asked him to quit the JDS and lead the MLAs in bringing the BJP to power in the state.

Recalling his strong bond and four-decade-old friendship with Prasad, Vishwanath said, “I would not have accepted if any other person had asked me to resign. It was all decided at the first meeting itself.” He made up his mind to resign from the Assembly, and also as JDS president.

Vishwanath said that no political commentator or writer has understood the political developments of the past three months. He claimed that the MLAs are not defectors, and this is only a political polarisation.

He said the JDS office is in name of a family, whereas a businessman has built and donated the office to BJP in Mysuru. BJP should create such an atmosphere that the people accept them, he added.



He likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs -- two leaders from microscopic communities who became popular leaders and implemented new programmes. Observing that the country was heading towards development and he did not want to fall back, he said he had never dreamt he would ever cross over to the BJP. Vishwanath said that he and former MP Vijayshankar, also a Kuruba, joining the BJP was a good sign, and that they would pull other MLAs into the party.

He said the people of Hunsur are watching these developments over the past three months. “I have decided to file my nomination papers on Monday,” he added.

Accusing former chief minister Siddaramaiah and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy of double standards, he said that Siddaramaiah had walked out of the JDS with seven MLAs. “Was this not defection?” he asked.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s declaration that his only agenda was to defeat the defectors, Vishwanath shot back, “All 17 will win the bypolls.”