Home States Karnataka

30,000 sarees with BJP handbills seized in Mysuru 

As if rubbing salt into the wound, election officials seized over 30,000 sarees along with handbills featuring Yogeshwar here on Saturday for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Published: 17th November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The sarees that were seized from a godown in Mysuru | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Bharatiya Janata Party leader CP Yogeshwar, who was hoping to contest the December 5 bypoll from Hunsur, was all set. Publicity material and sarees, ostensibly to be distributed among voters, were kept ready. But his hopes were dashed when the party announced A H Vishwanath, who crossed over from JDS on Thursday, as the official candidate.

As if rubbing salt into the wound, election officials seized over 30,000 sarees along with handbills featuring Yogeshwar here on Saturday for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The sarees, packed in about 425 sacks along with handbills showing Yogeshwar as the BJP’s candidate for Hunsur, were seized from a godown in Hootagalli Industrial Area based on a tip-off. On Friday, the publicity material was found dumped by the side of the Ring Road. Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of indulging in irregularities.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that the seizure of sarees had exposed BJP in bribing voters. Congress candidate from Hunsur Assembly segment, H P Manjunath, also alleged that A H Vishwanath had a hand in the episode.

According to election officials,  the godown belongs to one K S Nagaraj of Kaveri Layout who had rented it to M K Jayaram, a resident of Vijayanagar, for the period between October 15 and November 15. Jayaram had reportedly planned to move out the sacks of sarees, but the godown was raided before he could do so.

Dr K C Prashanth Kumar, Mysuru division Deputy Conservator of Forests and MCC Nodal Officer, told TNIE that a case has been lodged against Nagaraj and tenant Jayaram under Section 171 B of the IPC.
District Congress president B J Vijaykumar and others have lodged a complaint with Returning Officer Venkataraju. They also demanded that the police register an FIR against  Yogeshwar for violating the Representation of the People Act.

However, local BJP leaders have denied any links to the seized articles. “This is a planted move to target us. Moreover, Yogeshwar is not the official candidate and the articles were stocked at Mysuru,” claimed Hunsur City BJP president Bhavani Rajendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls BJP
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp