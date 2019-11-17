Congress to field Rizwan from Shivajinagar seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Saturday night announced its second list of party candidates for six assembly segments for the December 5 bypolls. Earlier, the party had announced candidates for eight seats, and is yet to announce its candidate for Yeshwanpur assembly segment in Bengaluru.

MLC Rizwan Arshad, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central, will be the party candidate from Shivajinagar assembly segment.

Raju Kage, the former BJP MLA who joined Congress earlier this week, will be the party candidate from Kagwad. G B Mangasuli will be the party candidate from Athani, and Lakhan Jarkiholi will contest from Gokak against BJP Ramesh Jarkiholi. Venkatrao Ghorpade will contest from Vijayanagar and KB Chandrasekar will contest from KR Pet.

The party also announced Praveen Peter as the candidate for the forthcoming biennial elections for the legislative council from Bangalore Teachers constituency.