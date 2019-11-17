Septuagenarian falls into stormwater drain in Udupi, spends night inside

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man spent a night in a inside a storm-water drain near Brahmagiri on Thursday. He had fallen into the drain after he stepped aside to give way to a moving vehicle while walking on the road.

Vasu Poojary was rescued and admitted to the district hospital in Ajjarakad by social worker Vishnu Shetty on Friday morning. Poojary, who later told the Udupi town police that he hails from Tenka Yermal near Padubidri, about 25 km from Udupi, does not speak much as he appears to be in a state of shock after reportedly being abandoned by his family.

Speaking to TNSE, Shetty said Poojary is the latest victim of families abandoning the elderly. Residents also alleged that safety was compromised during construction of drains.

A medico-legal case has been registered by Udupi town police. “I got a call from a resident saying that an elderly man was crying for help from a stormwater drain. I rushed to the spot and informed the police too. Arrangements were made to shift him to the district government hospital in Ajjarakad as he had suffered injuries in his legs. After the first aid provided at the hospital, the man told me that he was abandoned by his family ... but his memory is weak. So, he is unable to recall his family background. While walking on the roadside, he moved to the edge of the road to give way for a four-wheeler. But in the absence of a parapet wall, he fell into the 5-ft open storm-water drain. We urge the civic authorities to take note of the poor infrastructure in place and take action to ensure that safety is not compromised while constructing the drains,” Shetty said.