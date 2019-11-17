To protest over delay in Pumpwell flyover, activists to fly kites with MP Nalin's face

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dissatisfied over multiple deadlines given to complete Pumpwell flyover by Dakshina Kannada (DK) MP and state president of the BJP, Nalin Kumar Kateel, the civic activists of Mangaluru plane to organise a Nalin-flyover-Galipata (kite) campaign.

To people who often lie, people say 'he is flying a kite’ in Kannada. It looks like activists inspired by this humorous expression, will be now flying kites at Pumpwell flyover. The activists' group also invited people to come up with unique kite based ideas on Nalin and Pumpwell flyover theme, and fly their respective kites. This will be open for the public.

Pumpwell flyover which will come at the intersection of NH-66 and NH-75 to reduce density of intercity and highway traffic, was supposed to be completed on March 31, 2013. However, for various reasons it breached deadlines and continued to do so eight times. The flyover and Nalin Kateel have time and again became the subject of meme makers, when the MP was severely criticized for his lukewarm attitude towards resolving the problem.

It should also be noted that Kateel on Saturday inspected the progress of works and issued a fresh deadline of Dec 31, 2020 for completion to the constructing agency. This has irked activists as the work does not seem to end like it will end on the deadline.

A bunch of them will be flying kites with Nalin's face on them, at the flyover on Sunday November 24. The activists also released a first poster of their unique protest. An activist said “this is a unique protest to show that our tax paid money and precious time is being wasted due to inordinate delay in constructing the flyover.”

Roopan Fernandes, who is leading the campaign, told TNIE that MP Nalin Kateel is making the mockery of people of the district by issuing multiple deadlines. “In reality, the project will not complete on December 31 as it needs another six months. This man is just being a populist and not is not realistic. Nalin also does not know how to talk to engineers and get the work done,” he pointed out.

Roopan said on the day of the campaign activists will fly one kite of Nalin to protest and send a message that the flyover won't be completed soon. The public are also welcome to fly kites based on this theme.