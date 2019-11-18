Home States Karnataka

Science fest being organised for government schools in Karnataka

While the festival itself is for just two days, it will be held in phases at the cluster level, till the first week of December.

Published: 18th November 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bulb, Science, technology

Representational Image

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To explain concepts of Science and Maths in a more practical way to children between Class 6 and 8, the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Karnataka will be organising a Science festival from November 25 till the third week of December, in government schools across the state.

While the festival itself is for just two days, it will be held in phases at the cluster level, till the first week of December and later at the district and state level in the second and third week of December respectively. Cluster level is Gram Panchayat level for all districts, except Bengaluru. For Bengaluru, it is a group of 10-12 government schools.

"Teachers have been trained to conduct experiments and games to help children understand concepts of space, planets, micro organisms, atmosphere, animals, plants, biodiversity, dependence of human life on the ecosystem, need for conservation and more. An amount of Rs 1,50,00,000 has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for the same," said an official from SSA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarva Siksha Abhiyan SSA karnataka Karnataka science festival
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp