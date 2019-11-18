Science fest being organised for government schools in Karnataka

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To explain concepts of Science and Maths in a more practical way to children between Class 6 and 8, the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Karnataka will be organising a Science festival from November 25 till the third week of December, in government schools across the state.

While the festival itself is for just two days, it will be held in phases at the cluster level, till the first week of December and later at the district and state level in the second and third week of December respectively. Cluster level is Gram Panchayat level for all districts, except Bengaluru. For Bengaluru, it is a group of 10-12 government schools.

"Teachers have been trained to conduct experiments and games to help children understand concepts of space, planets, micro organisms, atmosphere, animals, plants, biodiversity, dependence of human life on the ecosystem, need for conservation and more. An amount of Rs 1,50,00,000 has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for the same," said an official from SSA.