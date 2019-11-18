Wildlife activists protest against drinking water project in Tungabhadra Otter Conservation Reserve

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Wildlife activists from Ballari and Koppal districts are up in arms against a drinking water project. They have expressed apprehension that the project, if implemented, will pose a threat to otters in the Tungabhadra river as the project site is part of the Tungabhadra Otter Conservation Reserve.

The work has started gathering momentum at Gangamma Madagu, on the borders of Koppal and Ballari districts. The project, which is two years old, aims at lifting water and supplying it to Koppal and Yelaburga towns by filling some lakes. “The proposal is to fill eight lakes in Koppal taluk and six-seven lakes in Yalbaurga taluk. The problem is that it will affect the wildlife in the river,” said a wildlife activist.

Another activist, Rajesh Reddy, from Shivapura village said they were not against the drinking water project, but that the site should be shifted to a certain distance. “Let it be outside the reserve. The government had declared it a sanctuary with an aim to save the endangered otters,” he said.

The 34-km Otter Conservation Reserve has three madagus — Gangammana madagu, Kariammana madagu and Jogammana madagu — which acts as a habitat for otters and a breeding ground for fish and crabs. If the water is pumped, it will not only affect the otters, according to wildlife activists, even their prey will be destroyed as pumps will suck the larvae of crabs as well as fish.

Expressing concern over the project, Samad Kottur, a wildlife expert from Hosapete, said half the project involves filling 11 lakes, which means there is a threat to otters and crocodiles. “We support filling tanks, but it should not be from Gangammana Madagu. Instead, water should be pumped from Shivapura anicut,” he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest's react

Deputy Conservator of Forest of Koppal Yashpal Ksherasagara said he visited the spot on Sunday and will talk to the Koppal DC to ensure the reserve is kept safe. “Since the land where the project is proposed does not belong to the Forest Department, I will talk to the Koppal DC and find out a way,” he said. Ballari DCF Ramesh Kumar said he will visit the project site on Monday and study the ground situation.