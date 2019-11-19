Home States Karnataka

Australian tourist thrashed by villagers for allegedly misbehaving with women in Karnataka

The tourist was allegedly in an intoxicated state when he was found misbehaving with women. The villagers tied him to the electric pole and thrashed him brutally

Published: 19th November 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob
By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A 35-year-old Australian tourist has been thrashed by villagers after he allegedly misbehaved with few women of Konkanakoppa village near Badami at late night on Monday.

The foreign visitor is identified as Williams K James, a resident of Melbourne of Australia. 

According to sources, ”He was in an intoxicated state when he was found misbehaving with women. The villagers tied him to the electric pole and thrashed him brutally. Later, few localities interfered and asked the villagers to release him,” a source said.

James was then shifted to hospital.

According to police, “He arrived in Badami on Monday, after visiting the historical places in Badami, he traveled to Konkanakoppa, which is 15 kms from Badami, and entered a couple of houses and tried to misbehave with women. Enraged by the behaviour of the foreign national, villagers thrashed him,” stated police.

Currently, he is being treated at a private hospital in Bagalkot. The doctors confirmed that he is out of danger.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said that, “We have registered suo motu case against the villagers for taking the law into their hands. However, no complaint has been registered against William. We will question him once he is conscious. A special police team is formed to identify the villagers who thrashed the foreign tourist. Meanwhile, no family has come forward to register complaint against him,” stated SP Lokesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian tourist attacked
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp