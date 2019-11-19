Australian tourist thrashed by villagers for allegedly misbehaving with women in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A 35-year-old Australian tourist has been thrashed by villagers after he allegedly misbehaved with few women of Konkanakoppa village near Badami at late night on Monday.

The foreign visitor is identified as Williams K James, a resident of Melbourne of Australia.

According to sources, ”He was in an intoxicated state when he was found misbehaving with women. The villagers tied him to the electric pole and thrashed him brutally. Later, few localities interfered and asked the villagers to release him,” a source said.

James was then shifted to hospital.

According to police, “He arrived in Badami on Monday, after visiting the historical places in Badami, he traveled to Konkanakoppa, which is 15 kms from Badami, and entered a couple of houses and tried to misbehave with women. Enraged by the behaviour of the foreign national, villagers thrashed him,” stated police.

Currently, he is being treated at a private hospital in Bagalkot. The doctors confirmed that he is out of danger.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said that, “We have registered suo motu case against the villagers for taking the law into their hands. However, no complaint has been registered against William. We will question him once he is conscious. A special police team is formed to identify the villagers who thrashed the foreign tourist. Meanwhile, no family has come forward to register complaint against him,” stated SP Lokesh.