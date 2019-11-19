Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa to inaugurate Kalaburagi airport on November 22

The wait for residents of the city to hop on to a flight from Kalaburagi is finally over with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurating the newly-built airport here on November 22.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kalaburagi Airport has been built at a cost of Rs 175.57 crore | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

Star Air had recently announced that it will start flights on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route thrice a week. The flight will depart Bengaluru at 12.22 pm on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. It will arrive at Kalaburagi at 1.25 pm.

On Friday, the CM will reach Kalaburagi in the Star Air flight. The CM will inaugurate the airport and return to Bengaluru in the same flight at 1.55 pm to reach Bengaluru at 3 pm.

The airport authorities and the district administration have started preparations to make the inaugural programme a grand success.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharath confirmed to The New Indian Express the chief minister’s participation in the programme. Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the airport in June 14, 2008.
Under UDAN, the flight fare starts at Rs 2,850 per passenger.

