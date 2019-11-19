Home States Karnataka

Karnataka flood havoc: Belagavi weavers demand immediate relief

They took out  a rally from Rani Chennamma Circle to the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum.

Weavers take out a rally in Belagavi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Weavers, who were affected in the recent floods, took out a massive rally under the aegis of Belagavi District Weavers’ Association, here on Monday. They were demanding that the government address their grievances, including flood relief, immediately.

They also recalled an order issued by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to release Rs 25,000 relief for every handloom damaged in the flood. However, there was confusion after the Revenue Department issued a revised order for payment of Rs 25,000 compensation to every owner of looms.

“We are happy that Rs 100 crore was reserved for the waiver of loans. However, the deadline for this loan and interest waiver programme is till March 2019, which should be extended till June 2019, so more weavers can avail it.” their spokesman said.

