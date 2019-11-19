Tanveer Sait stabbed: People recall Farhan as a calm, cordial person

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Residents of the impoverished neighbourhood off HCG Road in KN Pura, Udayagiri, are still shocked how their neighbour Farhan Pasha, who is usually calm could thrust a machete on Tanveer Sait, local strongman and MLA.

The neighbourhood comprising majorly of daily wagers and artisans recount the youth as a calm and composed boy who never engaged even in a verbal duel in the area.

“Usually in our area, fights and arguments are common, but we have never seen Farhan having an argument in public. He was just like his father, mostly confined to his work. It came as a shock to us, we are still not able to believe the news,” said Shakeela, a neighbour.

According to her, Farhan’s father Maqbool, who is also a woodcarver has been staying in the locality for the past 50 years and the whole family, including Farhan had very cordial relationships with everyone in the area.

“We know him since he was young age. He is very helpful, he was very cooperative with the family and has never acted strangely before,” said Umma Kulsum, another neighbour.

Farhan is the youngest son of Maqbool-Shanu couple who has two more sons and a daughter, who are all married, and Farhan used to help his father in creating wood carving of figurines and wall panels of gods and goddesses. Their house is now locked away since the family left their house following the incident.

Siddaramaiah sees SDPI hand in attack

Mysuru: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the police are suspecting SDPI hand in the attack on MLA Tanveer Sait. He said the accused is a worker of SDPI. Speaking to the media after calling on Tanveer Sait, he said this act is not committed by one individual and it is well-planned. He said an SIT probe will further throw light on the organisation involved in the act and demanded the arrest of other accused and if proved they will press for its ban. He termed it as a coward attack and condemned it. District Minister V Somanna said the government will airlift Sait if necessary to a good hospital for better treatment. He said the government will meet medical expenses and said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has expressed shock over the incident.