Home States Karnataka

Will relax business rules for startups: BSY to entrepreneurs

Bengaluru Tech Summit kicks off with innovation theme; robots Mitra and Mitri greet audience

Published: 19th November 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated Bengaluru Tech Summit along with DyCM Ashwath Narayan and Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit kicked off at the Palace Grounds on Monday, with male robot Mitra and female robot Mitri greeting the audience. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the summit, where the theme was Innovation Impact 2.0.

He said the government has framed policies in consultation with stakeholders, who are planning to set up the Karnataka Technology Development Board to promote investment. “Karnataka is an innovation hub and there is a shift from service to product-oriented innovation. A legal framework will be created to promote entrepreneurship. The Karnataka Innovation Authority has been set up to form regulatory sandboxes and will have the power to relax rules,” he said.

He added, “Though PM Narendra Modi did not sign the RCEP agreement in the interests of farmers and the poor, it does not mean that he will not look after the interests of investors and the industry.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, said, “The government is pushing for improvement in mobility through PRR (Peripheral Ring Road), Metro and suburban rail to improve infrastructure for industries in Bengaluru. Development will not be restricted to the city. Feedback mechanisms will be made available for dignitaries and participants.”

Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, said, “We have launched a ‘Global Innovation Alliances Market Access Programme’ for exchange of start-ups between Bengaluru and international startup hubs. As part of the pilot, we have designed a programme for German startups to explore the Indian market. We plan to send Karnataka startups for a similar programme in Germany, Australia and The Netherlands.”

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said, “MNCs should look beyond Bengaluru and set up companies in places like Hubballi and Dharwad. The state must set up the PRR and help expand Whitefield, Electronics City and north corridors. We can develop satellite towns such as Tumakuru and Hoskote, and allow industries to set up shop here.”

High Commissioners from Britian, Australia, The Netherlands and ambassadors from Vietnam and Lithuania addressed the gathering as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Startups BS Yediyurappa Bengaluru Tech Summit
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp