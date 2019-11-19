Will relax business rules for startups: BSY to entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit kicked off at the Palace Grounds on Monday, with male robot Mitra and female robot Mitri greeting the audience. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the summit, where the theme was Innovation Impact 2.0.

He said the government has framed policies in consultation with stakeholders, who are planning to set up the Karnataka Technology Development Board to promote investment. “Karnataka is an innovation hub and there is a shift from service to product-oriented innovation. A legal framework will be created to promote entrepreneurship. The Karnataka Innovation Authority has been set up to form regulatory sandboxes and will have the power to relax rules,” he said.

He added, “Though PM Narendra Modi did not sign the RCEP agreement in the interests of farmers and the poor, it does not mean that he will not look after the interests of investors and the industry.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, said, “The government is pushing for improvement in mobility through PRR (Peripheral Ring Road), Metro and suburban rail to improve infrastructure for industries in Bengaluru. Development will not be restricted to the city. Feedback mechanisms will be made available for dignitaries and participants.”

Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, said, “We have launched a ‘Global Innovation Alliances Market Access Programme’ for exchange of start-ups between Bengaluru and international startup hubs. As part of the pilot, we have designed a programme for German startups to explore the Indian market. We plan to send Karnataka startups for a similar programme in Germany, Australia and The Netherlands.”

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said, “MNCs should look beyond Bengaluru and set up companies in places like Hubballi and Dharwad. The state must set up the PRR and help expand Whitefield, Electronics City and north corridors. We can develop satellite towns such as Tumakuru and Hoskote, and allow industries to set up shop here.”

High Commissioners from Britian, Australia, The Netherlands and ambassadors from Vietnam and Lithuania addressed the gathering as well.