Netizens want Madhuswamy removed from BSY cabinet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media and Twitter were abuzz with #removefromcabinetjcmadhuswamy, with posts being put up by furious netizens from across the state. The issue started off with backward Kuruba community leaders and members reacting angrily to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy, who they alleged had insulted the Kuruba community.

They demande that the Chikkanayakanahalli MLA, from Tumakuru district, be removed from the cabinet.

The genesis of the problem was the dropping of the name ‘Kanakadasa’ from a circle in Huliyar in Chikkanayakanahalli, with the public alleging that Madhuswamy and his team were responsible for it.

Named Kanakadasa Circle for the past 13 years, it is alleged that Madhuswamy got it changed and removed the signage. When Kuruba leaders prevailed upon him not to change it, Madhuswamy refused to relent. Soon, they called a peace meet where Kuruba community leaders urged him not to change the name.

The matter was escalated to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who called Madhuswamy and urged him to apologise and end the matter, but the latter refused. Madhuswamy was not available for comment, in spite of TNIE’s repeated messages and calls to him.

Many Kuruba community leaders and the Kurubas.co.in community twitter handle urged Governor Vajubhai Vala and Yediyurappa to drop Madhuswamy for hurting Kuruba community sentiments.

The Halumatha Mahasabha, a Kuruba community mutt, has called for a protest meet outside the Mysore DC office, urging the government to drop Madhuswamy, who they alleged was “casteist”.