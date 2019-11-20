Home States Karnataka

Netizens want Madhuswamy removed from BSY cabinet

Named Kanakadasa Circle for the past 13 years, it is alleged that Madhuswamy got it changed and removed the signage.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media and Twitter were abuzz with #removefromcabinetjcmadhuswamy, with posts being put up by furious netizens from across the state. The issue started off with backward Kuruba community leaders and members reacting angrily to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy, who they alleged had insulted the Kuruba community.

They demande that the Chikkanayakanahalli MLA, from Tumakuru district, be removed from the cabinet.
The genesis of the problem was the dropping of the name ‘Kanakadasa’ from a circle in Huliyar in Chikkanayakanahalli, with the public alleging that Madhuswamy and his team were responsible for it.

Named Kanakadasa Circle for the past 13 years, it is alleged that Madhuswamy got it changed and removed the signage. When Kuruba leaders prevailed upon him not to change it, Madhuswamy refused to relent. Soon, they called a peace meet where Kuruba community leaders urged him not to change the name.

The matter was escalated to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who called Madhuswamy and urged him to apologise and end the matter, but the latter refused. Madhuswamy was not available for comment, in spite of TNIE’s repeated messages and calls to him.

Many Kuruba community leaders and the Kurubas.co.in community twitter handle urged Governor Vajubhai Vala and Yediyurappa to drop Madhuswamy for hurting Kuruba community sentiments.  

The Halumatha Mahasabha, a Kuruba community mutt, has called for a protest meet outside the Mysore DC office, urging the government to drop Madhuswamy, who they alleged was “casteist”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JC Madhuswamy Twitter
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp