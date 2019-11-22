8 arrested for assaulting two students belonging to different communities

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Police have arrested eight people over the assault of a man and a woman belonging to different religions at Mandagadde Bird Sanctuary in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district. Since a purported video of the alleged attack went viral on social media, the police warned of action against those who forward it, and thereby disturb harmony in the communally sensitive district.

Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju told reporters on Thursday that two college students were attacked by a group of men. Immediately after the incident, the police registered a suo moto case at Malur Police Station and arrested the accused. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

They decided to go to Mandagadde to make videos of birds as part of a project work. When they were photographing the birds, a group of 8-10 people asked them where they came from and then started assaulting them after they got to know that they belonged to different religions.