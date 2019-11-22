BJP top brass diktat to Karnataka leaders: Avoid hit wickets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unwilling to take any chances with the crucial bypolls, in which the party has to win at least eight seats, BJP central leaders are closely monitoring the strategies and developments. State leaders have been told to refrain from issuing controversial remarks and avoid “hit-wickets.”

Despite facing rebellion and difficulties in ensuring complete cohesion between party candidates’ supporters and the party cadre in some constituencies, the BJP is confident of winning 10 to 12 seats out of 15 assembly segments going to polls on December 5. However, the central leadership is said to have told state leaders, especially candidates and ministers, to refrain from making any controversial remarks, to not raise issues on caste lines, and to not target women candidates.

In Hosakote, BJP’s MTB Nagaraj is pitted against Congress’s Padmavati Suresh, and targeting her unnecessarily may work against the party, especially in a three-cornered contest with BJP’s rebel candidate Sharath Bachegowda also being in the fray.

The high command’s directive to stay away from controversy gains significance in the backdrop of the storm kicked up by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy’s, who allegedly insulted a religious leader of the Kuruba community. The party has managed to put an end to the controversy after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tendered an apology, and the ministers held a meeting with religious heads of the community on Thursday.

Sources said the candidates and leaders have been told to focus more on the achievements of the state and the central governments and emphasise the need for a stable government to develop their constituencies and the state. With the party’s cadre strength and the candidates considerable support base, the BJP is confident of doing well in most constituencies, provided its candidate avoid “hit-wickets”, sources said. It also hopes to benefit from internal strife within the opposition Congress.

On Thursday, BJP State General Secretary and in-charge of bypolls Aravind Limbavali released the party’s campaign material, which focuses on political stability and development. It lists out state and central governments achievements, including abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a number of initiatives taken in various sectors. “After 33 years, we have the same party in the state and Centre,” Limbavali said.BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said the response from voters is very good. “We are confident of winning all 15 seats,”he added.

Senior Cong leaders to campaign from Friday

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said from Friday, senior Congress leaders will start campaigning in all the 15 constituencies. “There are no differences among the party leaders, and all senior leaders will campaign for candidates,” Rao said.

BSY, Kateel on poll trail from Nov 23

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel will start their bypoll campaigning from November 23 (Saturday). The CM will start his campaign from Athani in Belagavi district, while Kateel will address his first rally in KR Pet in Mandya district.