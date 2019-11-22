KRS at max capacity for 97 days, brings joy to farmers

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: For the first time since it was built in 1933, the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir is brimming, with the water level being maintained at a maximum of 124.8 feet for the 97th day running, as of Thursday. The water level has not reduced, thanks to continuous rains.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials, the inflow was 3,951 cusecs and outflow was 4,873 cusecs on Thursday, with the total storage being 49.31 tmcft. This comes as a great relief for citizens of Bengaluru and Mysuru, as there will be no scarcity of water in the summer. Last year, water levels had dropped drastically. But this year, thanks to good rainfall in the catchment areas, the dam filled up within a week, and reached maximum capacity by October 15. Though the irrigation department had released surplus water, the water level has not reduced. The region had not received heavy rains in November in the past.

Meanwhile, farmers across Mandya district are elated and have started preparations for the second paddy crop. Though the irrigation committee is set to meet and take a call on this, farmers are confident there is enough water.