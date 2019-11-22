‘MTB funded Operation Lotus’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition Siddramaiah said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa have a “special love” for MTB Nagaraj, as the latter funded Operation Lotus. “Nagaraj did not take money to defect to the BJP, as he himself funded Operation Lotus,” he alleged.

Asked whether he would convince former minister GT Devegowda to support the Congress candidate in the election, Siddaramaiah said he will hold talks with him. He said Devegowda stayed away from bypolls campaign and that there are reports that he might support Congress candidate.

Expressing anguish over conducting fair and free elections, he said no action has been taken even after sarees and cookers were seized recently.

He said disqualified MLAs who sold themselves to the BJP are pumping money without a care. How can we expect transparency? he questioned.

The former CM had campaigned for Congress candidate KB Chandrashekar in KR Pet and appealed to the people to defeat Narayana Gowda. “He (Gowda) has no shame,” he said, asking the people to teach him a lesson by supporting Chandrashekar.