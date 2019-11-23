Home States Karnataka

All for the big four seats: CMs past and present start canvassing

As the nomination withdrawal process ended on Thursday, the actual campaign kicked off on Friday.  

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, senior leaders, including former Chief Ministers and former Prime Minister, are giving special attention to the four big seats in Bengaluru.  Of the 15 assembly constituencies going to bypolls, four are in Bengaluru, which is more than 25%. However, all the four seats are not BJP base, so,  leaders are leaving no stone unturned to capture these pockets.

In the next ten days, at least seven former CMs, including former PM HD Devegowda, Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, DV Sadananda Gowda, SM Krishna, Jagadish Shettar, Veerappa Moily, will campaign in Bengaluru. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will also be a part of it.

As the nomination withdrawal process ended on Thursday, the actual campaign kicked off on Friday.  
Mahalakshmi Layout constituency was greeted with the presence of three former CMs on the same day. While former CM and senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy campaigned in Mahalakshmi Layout, former CM and leader of Oppostion Siddaramiah batted for their candidates at Yeshwantpur and Mahalakshmi Layout. Union Minister and former CM D V Sadananda Gowda, who was in Mahalakshmi Layout, interacted with people in a park.

Yediyurappa, who is starting his campaign from Saturday and will continue till the next ten days, has reserved four days for Bengaluru alone. “Winning Bengaluru seats makes a huge difference for us, so the CM, senior ministers, DyCM and even Union Ministers are putting efforts here,’’ said a BJP leader.
In Congress, only Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao are campaigning across all constituencies. However, former Union Minister Rehman Khan, former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, former DyCM G Parameshwara will campaign in the next few days. “Unlike BJP, we do not have senior leaders. At present, three of our leaders joining BJP has created a vacuum. We do not want BJP to win all four seats as we have good chances in Shivajinagar. We are also focusing on Bengaluru,’’ said Congress sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka ByPoll HD Devegowda Siddaramaiah HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp