Dalits, Kurubas rally behind AH Vishwanath, put Congress in a spot

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP got a fillip in the run up to the bypolls in Hunsur constituency, as Dalit organisations and Kuruba communities announced that they will support party candidate AH Vishwanath.

Dalit leaders came together to support Vishwanath, who appealed to the community not to be misled or get carried away by rumours. Dalit leader Ningaraj Maladi said the community should rally behind Vishwanath and get him re-elected, putting an end to hate politics and communal tension. In Hunsur, political parties are banking on Dalit votes, as they account for second-highest vote bank after Vokkaligas.



Dalit organisations will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and hold a crucial meeting with him on November 25 to pass a resolution to support Vishwanath, provided the government makes Hunusr the Mysuru rural district headquarters, while also meeting other demands.

This comes as a big blow to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and the Congress. However, the Congress is not losing heart, and has roped in Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son, to campaign in villages and focus on Kuruba voters. Yathindra said his father is not alone, as the party and the people are with him.