Home States Karnataka

JD (S) will not join hands with BJP after bypolls: Siddaramaiah

The Congress Legislature Party leader was responding to a question about the possibility of JD(S) joining hands with BJP in case the government falls short of numbers.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ruled out the possibility of his former ally JD(S) joining hands with BJP after the bypolls, as he talked about the prospects of mid-term polls in the state and the Congress party winning it.

The Congress Legislature Party leader also said the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government will have to resign on "failing" to garner required number of seats in the December 5 bypolls for 15 assembly constituencies in the state.

"JD(S) is not going to support them (BJP), Yes (I'm sure). I have not spoken to them (JD(S)), but I know. I was with JD(S) in the past right?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

He was responding to a question about the possibility of JD(S) joining hands with BJP in case the government falls short of numbers.

ALSO READ: Yediyurappa makes pitch for 'Congress-mukt Karnataka'

JD(S) leaders, who have indicated that they don't want mid-term polls, have already stated that a call will be taken on the party's role, in case the ruling BJP loses majority, only after the results on December 9.

Siddaramaiah said it is quite natural, if BJP doesn't win required number of seats in the bypolls, they will have to resign.

Asked if the Congress will demand a floor test if BJP does not get the required numbers, he said, "They will have to resign, why floor test again?" The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which will still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar.

On whether he will become Chief Minister if BJP government falls, Siddaramaiah said, "Have I said like that? I have not.

I feel that mid-term polls may take place, if mid- term polls takes place hundred per cent we will win.

" To a question if he will become the chief minister after mid-term polls, the senior Congress leader said the high command and the legislature party will decide on it.

Siddaramaiah has in the past on several occasions indicated his aspirations to become Chief Minister once again.

Expressing confidence about Congress' performance in the bypolls, the CLP leader said, campaign was on and that he has travelled in five constituencies -- Hunsur, K R Pete, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout and Hoskote -- so far, and will be travelling in the remaining constituencies before December 3.

Responding to a question about Yediyurappa's claims that BJP will win all 15 seats, Siddaramaiah said "Yediyurappa is bit disturbed, after getting to know he is facing defeat, he is speaking random things.

" Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs, most of whom BJP has fielded as its candidates in the bypolls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JD (S) BJP Karnataka bypoll Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp