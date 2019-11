By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Litterateur Chennanna Walikar (78) died in a private hospital in Kalaburagi at 10 pm on Sunday.

Walikar was known to be the voice of Dalits. He was a revolutionary writer and used to wear red shirt always to represent himself as the activist of the Leftist movement.

He retired as a professor in Gulbarga University and was famous for his contributions to the folk literature.

According to Walikar’s kin, his final rites will be performed on Monday.