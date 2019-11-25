Karnataka: Maharashtra mess gives state congress more hope

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Maharashtra unit of Congress is caught in mess and plots of government formation, the party’s Karnataka counterpart is looking to make the most of it. The Karnataka Congress, that is banking on possible public anger against disqualified MLAs who are now contesting on BJP tickets, is positive that the Maharashtra crisis will impact December 5 bypolls result, and is likely to favour the Congress.

Leaders of Congress, led by legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, have started highlighting the BJP’s overnight “unconstitutional” coup to retain power in Maharashtra during their campaigns, hoping to remind voters how Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka was toppled. “The Maharashtra political scenario will definitely impact Karnataka elections, especially in the border district of Belagavi, where polls are being held at Gokak, Kagwad, Athani. Even in other constituencies, neutral voters are watching the way BJP is misusing powers and constitutional bodies, from the President of India to the Governor,” said Eshwar Khandre, working president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Since Friday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has been drawing parallels to BJP’s “modus operandi” in Karnataka with Maharashtra’s situation.

“The political developments in Maharashtra is not surprising to me. The same #OperationKamala is extended to Maharashtra. It will not be a surprise if @BSYBJP provides shelter to party hoppers as an expression of gratitude towards @Dev_Fadnavis. There is no need for majority these days. Just that party like @ BJP4India needs ED, EC & IT in their hands. They know the art of manipulating democratic values, constitutional mandate & ideological commitments just for the sake of power,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. Party insiders insist that their internal survey has identified Hunsur, Hoskote, Ranebennur, Athani, Kagwad, Shivajinagar and Hirekerur as winnable seats, while Ballari’s Vijayanagar and Chikkaballapur have been identified as seats that need more work. Except for Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Congress believes it has a chance.