Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to come up with drug action plan

The proposal is at a nascent stage and it not decided as to how funds will be allocated for implementing the drug action plan.

Published: 26th November 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In line with the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction that was released by the Centre in January, the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department intends to create a state drug action plan for all the 30 districts in the State. This will be done in coordination with  National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS). The proposed action plan will put forth a road map on what the State must do in coordination with various stakeholders to raise awareness on drug-use disorders, prevention and identifying and managing cases for de-addiciton.

“The aim is to make the State self-sufficient in care of drug-use disorders. Awareness and early intervention is part of this. To know what the situation on the ground is, we need to have an assessment. For this, a household survey has been suggested in the action plan. This has to ideally happen once every 10 years. Apart from this, capacity building of teachers, schools, doctors, nurses, medical colleges and hospitals will have to be done as not all are able to handle cases at their levels,” said Dr Arun Kandasamy,  Additional Professor, Centre for Addiction Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS. 

“The drug action report will focus on tobacco, alcohol, drugs and cyber addiction as well. Intervention is required at juvenile homes, prisons, for sex workers, transgenders and other such special population who are prone to drug use disorders,” Dr Arun added.

The proposal is at a nascent stage and it not decided as to how funds will be allocated for implementing the drug action plan. There is also no deadline on submitting the report as of now.  Dr Rajani, deputy director, Mental Health, Health and Family Welfare Department, was not reachable for a comment.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment formulated a five-year National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIMHANS drug action plan
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp