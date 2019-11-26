No BJP-JDS 2.0, predicts Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Congress Legislative Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, predicting the outcome of the December 5 bypolls, said BJP is unlikely to win the required number of seats, and that the JDS won’t come to the rescue by supporting CM BS Yeduiyrappa.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the former CM said, “As of now, BJP has 105 members in the Assembly, while it should have 113 members to for a majority. If BJP fails to win eight out of 15 seats, Yediyurappa should resign.”When asked about the BJP claiming it will get majority with rumours of support from H D Deve Gowda’s party, Siddaramaiah confidently said, the JDS won’t support BJP.

He added that though the BJP claims it will win all 15 seats, the situation on ground is very different. “The mid-term poll was inevitable. In case snap polls are held, the Congress will certainly win the majority.”