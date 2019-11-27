35 temporary detention centres to house illegal immigrants in Karnataka
After placing the affidavit before the court, Justice K N Phaneendra adjourned the hearing of bail applications filed by alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to Thursday.
BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that illegal immigrants would be housed in temporary detention centres till a permanent one became operational at Sondekoppa village near Tavarekere in Bengaluru North taluk.
In an affidavit, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajneesh Goel said 35 temporary detention centres were identified in the state to house foreign nationals who were residing in India without visa.
