Home States Karnataka

Won’t cooperate for 7th standard public exams, say private schools in Karnataka

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar announced last month that public exams would be held for 7th standard students from this academic year.

Published: 27th November 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar announced last month that public exams would be held for 7th standard students from this academic year. But the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka is in no mood to follow it. The association says they will not cooperate, should such an order be implemented.

“Holding public exams in 7th is an injustice to students and is just to create a fear factor. With the government following a ‘no-detention policy’, such an exercise is pointless,” said Shashi Kumar D, general secretary of the association.

Another reason why they are objecting to is that they say there is no provision in the RTE Act to hold a public exam in class 7. 

“Moreover, the government has announced it in the middle of the school year and it is not feasible to implement it this academic year. As per the RTE Act, a child can be detained if he or she does not pass exams in class 5 and 8. Since the Karnataka government does not consider class 8 as Higher Primary, as per the National Education Policy, it wants to hold the exam in class 7,” Kumar added.

The association has written to Suresh Kumar stating that the quality of content in state syllabus textbooks is poor for grades 1 to 5. 

They demanded that the textbooks be on par with NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) guidelines, especially for Maths and EVS (environmental studies) from standard 1 to 5.

“As per the NCERT report, the textbooks supplied to English medium schools across Karnataka are substandard and are not on par with the National Curriculum Framework 2005,” Kumar said. The association has demanded that private schools be allowed to use their own syllabus.

In order to promote Kannada language and culture, the association will hold a two-day cultural festival ‘Karnataka Vaibhava’ on November 29 and 30 at Freedom Park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka public schools Karnataka seventh standard examination Karnataka private schools
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp