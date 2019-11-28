Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Dy CM Govind Karjol in hot water after ‘cash’ video surfaces

The Congress has claimed that the video was shot at BJP’s Athani candidate Mahesh Kumathalli’s residence.

Govind Karjol

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after a video of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol allegedly distributing money went viral, the Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging violation of the model code of conduct. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has sought action against Karjol and appealed to the Commission to ensure free and fair elections. 

“Govind Karjol has been videographed distributing money to party workers. This was widely telecast by the electronic media and others,” said the complaint filed by Congress MLC Prakash Rathod. The clip of Karjol, a close aide of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, asking media persons not to telecast videos of him handing over money to people gathered at a residence had gone viral earlier this week.

The Congress has claimed that the video was shot at BJP’s Athani candidate Mahesh Kumathalli’s residence. The party alleged that money was being distributed to lure voters and seek support for Kumathalli, a former Congress MLA who rebelled against the Congress-JDS coalition, ultimately bringing it down. 

