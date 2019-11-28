Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man hangs self after killing wife, poisoning two sons

The bodies of the wife and children were found lying on the floor, while the father's was found hanging from the ceiling.

Published: 28th November 2019 01:05 PM

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Four members of a family from Belve village in Kundapur taluk were found dead on Wednesday night.

The bodies of the wife and children were found lying on the floor, while the father - was found hanging from the ceiling.

Sooryanarayana Bhat Alse (50), his wife 45 years old Manasa, couple's two sons - Sudheendra (14) and Sudesh (8) are the deceased persons.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police sources said that Sooryanarayana killed his wife by hitting her with lethal objects, then poisoned his children. Later he committed suicide by hanging.

Sources added dispute in the family would have been the reason behind this gruesome act. Sooryanarayana was working as a cook.

His wife Manasa was a homemaker and she hailed from Mysuru. The two kids were studying in a school in Hebri. Udupi SP Nisha James visited the spot and a case was registered.

Sooryanarayana's younger brother Prakash who works as a yakshagana bhagavatha grew suspicious on Wednesday night when the lights were not on at his brother's house and he was shocked to see the incident.

