Seven injured as sample detonator explodes in Bengaluru's forensic lab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Madiwala area of Bengaluru when an accidental explosion took place in a chemistry lab on FSL premises leaving six persons injured. The incident took place when the scientists at the lab were examining samples of detonators recovered from a blast site in Raichur where a ragpicker was killed and two persons were injured in October.

The injured were shifted to St John's Hospital and the condition of two of the staff members is said to be critical.

Bhaskar Rao, the police commissioner who rushed to the spot said that the accident took place at around 2.45 PM when seven persons including senior scientific officer Srinath were analysing the samples. While Srinath escaped with cut injuries on his fingers, a woman scientific officer identified as Navya was injured on her head.

The doctors are examining all injured staff and the exact cause for the incident yet to be known.

Rao further said that the explosion took place when the police sent the samples of detonators from Raichur explosion for testing.

On October 5, a woman rag-picker was killed on the spot and two others suffered injuries when a highly flammable chemical exploded.

A few days later Raichur police arrested two decorative company owners for importing highly flammable chemical.

Isha Pant, DCP (South-East) said, "The explosion took place at the chemistry lab on FSL premises. Scientific officers Srinath and Navya have been severely injured and rest five have shrapnel injuries. The duo have undergone a CT scan and we are waiting for a report on their condition. Navya is a newly appointed scientific officer."