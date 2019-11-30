Home States Karnataka

Urs’ caste legacy still the leitmotif

Vishwanath hopes to turn the tide by reaching out to micro castes among the backwards.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Kallahalli, a sleepy village on the Hunsur-Madikeri highway, now the nucleus of the Hunsur bypoll, has too many visitors, with fleets of vehicles carrying leaders making a beeline to pay homage to backward classes messiah D Devaraja Urs. With 10 candidates in the fray, candidates and ministers of the three prominent parties make it a point to pay tribute to the former chief minister. Though no one from the Urs family is into active politics or supports any candidate, everyone wants to identify with the Urs legacy.

Going to the electorate after playing a key role in bringing down the JDS-Congress coalition government, veteran leader of Old Mysuru region AH Vishwanath is locked in a tough battle, this time as a BJP candidate. He intensified his campaign after a visit to Urs’ birthplace in Kallahalli. Vishwanath, claiming to be from the Devaraj Urs school of thought, senses that the dominant Vokkaliga and Dalit communities are tilting towards the Congress and JDS.  He is also facing tough questions by voters on his resignation, defection to the BJP and forcing a by-election.

Vishwanath hopes to turn the tide by reaching out to micro castes among the backwards. The Kurubas stand firm behind him, as he makes efforts to consolidate the Nayakas, Idigas, Marathas, Bestha, Dalit factions and other microscopic communities, along with the trusted Lingayat community, which is showing some positive response.

However, the organisational weakness of the BJP in this part of the state is proving a hurdle for Vishwanath. Lack of party cadre to carry the campaign and mobilise the disinterested masses is worrying party strategists. Vishwanath, who will lose the minority vote, could gain from polarisation of votes during Hanuman Jayanti.

Determined to see the lotus bloom in Hunsur, CM BS Yediyurappa has pulled out all stops to woo the electorate with a promise to make Hunsur a district, a ministerial berth for Vishwanath, start a medical college and other development works. The party has brought in leaders B Sriramulu, Kumar Bangarappa, Govind Karjol, V Somanna and MLC Puttaswamy to tap micro-communities that comprise around 70,000 voters.

The BJP is also feeling the heat of the crash in tobacco price. Farmers are holding protests, accusing the government of failing to come to their rescue. The JDS, taking advantage of the situation, has turned the tables on the BJP. Local businessman and JDS candidate Devarahalli Somashekar carries a list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries in Hunsur.

With rumours that JDS and Congress have come to an understanding to defeat Vishwanath, former CM HD Kumaraswamy makes it a point to deny this, brands the BJP candidate a “betrayer”, and appeals to voters to punish him.

Organised campaign 
The Congress and Siddaramaiah, keen to defeat Vishwanath, are utilising foot soldiers to put up an organised campaign to reach out to all communities. Knowing that a majority of Kurubas and Nayakas may support the BJP, the party is banking on Siddaramaiah’s charisma to consolidated Dalits, and other backward communities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls Urs Caste discrimination
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp