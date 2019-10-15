Home States Karnataka

Captured killer tiger loses freedom, to spend life at rescue centre

Rules mandate, as does past experience, state that if a carnivore has killed a human being, it needs to be captured or killed.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Bandipur tiger that was captured on Sunday is kept under observation at Koorgalli rescue centre on the outskirts of Mysuru, on Monday | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The killer tiger, which had kept forest officials on their toes for five days before it was captured near Gopalaswamy Betta Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday, will never roam free again. According to the Forest Department, the five-year-old male, weighing around 170 kg, will remain at Kooragahalli Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, 15km from Mysuru, for the rest of its life.

The animal was counted in the last tiger census in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Camera trap analysis revealed that it had travelled from Nagarahole (Antharsanthe) to Molleholle to Kundakere in Bandipur, and then to GS Betta Range, before being captured.

“Since it is a healthy male and has no injuries, we want to release the big cat back in the forest. But there is pressure from people not to do so. Besides, no risk can be taken again as it has killed two humans, though it was because of fear and hunger. Around five years ago, when a tiger captured in Chikkamagaluru was released in Dandeli, it had died. This earned the department a lot of flak, we don’t want that,” a senior official told TNIE.

Some forest officials have recommended a few places where the animal can be released as an experiment, like Bannerghatta National Park or BR Hills or Bhadra Reserve, where the tiger population is low and pressure from humans on the forests is also less.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said he was aware of the pressure from both quarters (to keep the animal in custody and to release it). He is also aware of the social media campaigns for and against the department. But for the safety of the animal and people, it has been decided that the animal stays in the rescue centre, he said.

Rules mandate, as does past experience, state that if a carnivore has killed a human being, it needs to be captured or killed. Had it not killed any humans, it could have been relocated.

The tiger’s new enclosure has around an acre of space where a near-to-nature environment has been created for the animal. At present, the tiger is finding it tough to adjust to the new environment. It keeps growling and is cautious even of its own shadow. It is very alert, said an officer from Mysuru.

Balachandra T, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said there was no need for DNA tests as the animal was captured after thorough verification of photographs and camera trap images. He added that for DNA analysis, there should be a sample base for verification. But that is not available with the department. Only faecal matter analysis could be done, but that too when the tiger was captured just two days after it had killed the humans. This report could have been matched with the humans’ DNA for verification, but that is out, he said.

The National Centre for Biological Sciences is preparing a DNA database for captured and seized tigers and items for analysis. Samples from the wild will also be collected and stored.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE
The whole exercise of capturing the tiger was a learning experience for the department. PCCF Sanjai Mohan said they have realised the need for infrared cameras and completely stop the use of flash cameras. The department has one night-vision camera and more will be procured in the coming days. Thermal cameras are also on the cards. The department has also written to the government to deploy more veterinarians. At present there are just five, but at least 10 are required, Mohan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve tiger
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Stefano Gadda
    I Saw That... - Karma
    25 days ago reply
Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp