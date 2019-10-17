Home States Karnataka

Was planning to quit for some time, says Ramamurthy

IN wIn one more body blow to the Congress, parliamentarian KC Ramamurthy resigned from the party to join the BJP.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In wIn one more body blow to the Congress, parliamentarian KC Ramamurthy resigned from the party to join the BJP. The Rajya Sabha MP will have to seek fresh re-election on a BJP ticket after joining the party. After Sanjay Singh and B Kalita, Ramamurthy is the third Rajya Sabha MP to quit the Congress. His resignation was accepted by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Ramamurthy told TNIE, “I will join the BJP on Thursday or Friday. I had been considering it for some time.’’

The former IPS officer turned MP has 2 years 8 months left of his 6-year Rajya Sabha tenure, and was elected with the help of Congress and ‘rebel’ JDS votes in 2015. Congress leader VS Ugrappa said, “BJP is continuing with Operation Kamala (Lotus) to poach Congress leaders. We have information that they threatened Congress leaders like Ramamurthy with raids.” Ramamurthy’s resignation brings down the number of Karnakata Congress Rajya Sabha MPs from eight to seven.

The other MPs are Jairam Ramesh, Rajeev Gowda, L Hanumanthaiah, GC Chandrashekar, Dr Nasir Hussain, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka BJP, the other two being Prabhakar Kore and R Chandrashekar. The total number of Rajya Sabha MPs from Karnataka is 12, with one JDS MP, Kupendra Reddy. The resignation is likely to hit the party, which is yet to recover from its MLAs quitting and bringing down the government. For the Congress, which is trying to shore up morale to fight the bypolls, the resignation could not have come at a worse time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KC Ramamurthy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp