Haveri college students forced to wear boxes on their heads during exams

The Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri conducted mid-term examinations for its 34 second year PU students.

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: In order to prevent copying during exams, a private college here has forced students to wear corrugated boxes during the exams, on Friday. Many, including Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, have condemned the move. 

The Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri on Thursday conducted mid-term examinations for its 34 second year PU students. While giving the Chemistry exam, students wore boxes on their heads. They wanted to make sure that students don’t even speak to each other during exams. 

Shockingly, in order to show how they conduct exams using this method, a member from the college management posted an image of students wearing corrugated boxes in the classroom on social media. It went viral within no time and evoked angry responses from the public. The post was deleted once the management saw the backlash.

When it came to notice of Deputy Director of Pre University S S Pirjade, he rushed to the college and took the management and the staffers to task. The DDPU asked them to justify their actions. 

Pirjade asked the students why they did not object to wearing the boxes. The students said that the management and the staffers did so against their wishes. Later, Pirjade issued a show-cause to the college administration asking why their affiliation should not be cancelled.  

Terming the incident as inhuman, MLA Nehru Olekar has said that the college has set a bad precedent and it was not the way to prevent malpractices during the exam.

