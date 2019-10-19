Woman gives birth outside ‘locked’ PHC

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 26-year-old woman gave birth to a child outside a primary health centre (PHC) in Balganur village of Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district, on Friday as the PHC was shut. Sunanda Hugar, a resident of Balganur, was nine months pregnant and came to the PHC, located 18 km from Sindagi, for a routine check-up.

She, however, went into labour and had to be assisted by a group of women outside the PHC as it was shut. According to the villagers, the woman gave birth to a baby girl and both are doing fine. Expressing their displeasure, the villagers demanded that the PHC be open 24X7. District Health Officer Mahendra Kapse denied all allegations. “The hospital is open all seven days of the week,” he said.

The villagers alleged that the PHC was shut on most days. The villagers said that apart from a nurse, no doctor has been deputed at the PHC. The village is home to a population of about 1,500.

Meanwhile, ZP CEO Vikas Suralkar told TNIE that the Balganur PHC is open only between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm. "The woman came to the hospital at 7 am. That is why it was shut. However, when the issue came to our notice, arrangements were made to take care of the mother and the baby. They were referred to Sindagi taluk hospital and both are doing fine,” he said.

District Health Officer Mahendra Kapse denied all allegations. “The PHC is open on all seven days of the week and a nurse and doctor have been deputed. A report will be submitted to the higher authorities regarding the incident,” the DHO said.

Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said, “We will issue a show cause notice to the doctor concerned.”