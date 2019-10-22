Home States Karnataka

Delhi HC to pronounce order on DK Shivakumar's bail plea on October 23

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on a bail plea filed by former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

On October 17, the court had reserved its judgement on his bail application.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been in judicial custody since October 25 in the Tihar jail here.

The Congress leader had moved to the high court after a trial court rejected his bail application, asserting that he was not entitled to avail it at that stage of the investigation.

The court while rejected his bail plea had said that the investigation is at an initial stage and the agency must get a free and fair chance to reach a logical conclusion.

During the course of proceedings, the agency had produced a host of documents before the high court including a list consisting of 317 bank accounts allegedly belonging to the accused.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores.

The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

