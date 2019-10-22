Villagers near Krishna and Malaprabha rivers given alert as water inflow increases

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A heavy rainfall for the past couple of days has disturbed the life of people in Khanapur, Bailhongal, Kittur, and Belagavi taluks. The threat of flood has aroused at the basin of the Krishna river and its valleys.

Villagers residing on the banks of the river have been alerted, said Deputy commissioner Dr SB Bommanhalli.

He said that inflow of about 80,000 cusecs of water at Rajapur barrage point and 23,000 cusecs of water at Kallol barrage, in total inflow of 1,04,000 cusecs of water has been reported from today morning.

The inflow of water in Naviluteerth Dam is also increasing in the backdrop of heavy rains in Khanapur taluk. An inflow of 35,000 cusec water to the Naviluteertha dam has been recorded.

The people in the catchment area of the Malaprabha dam in Ramdurg have been alerted. About five to six villages in Ramdurg taluk are affected by the flood. Already State disaster rescue Force(SDRF) teams have been sent to Ramdurg for rescue operations during an emergency. We have asked the central government to send three NDRF teams as well. Two shelter houses have been set up in Ramdurg he said.

He further said that the work of data uploading of crop loss in the 2.25 lakh hectares land of Belagavi in the 'Parihara' website is in progress. Soon the work of releasing the compensation to crop loss will be started he said.