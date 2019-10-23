Home States Karnataka

Green crackers may not debut this Deepavali

KSPCB says it is still waiting for govt orders; non-green crackers are already in market

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Supreme Court issuing orders, looks like green crackers will not make it to the markets this Diwali. This is because the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is waiting for government orders and a notification to be issued.

Green crackers are aimed at reducing air and noise pollution. The board has urged the government to take up the matter at the earliest. In case the orders are not issued, the board is planning to check pollution by reducing the time slot when people can burst crackers by at least an hour - from the existing 8am to 10pm.
KSPCB member secretary Basavaraj V Patil told TNIE the orders have come late as crackers have already been manufactured. “We are waiting for the government orders. The aim of using green crackers is to reduce air and noise pollution by at least 30%. But looks like it will be difficult (to implement it) this year if the orders are issued late,” he said.

KSPCB said they have spoken to the cracker manufacturers to ensure that crackers are less polluting. Officials said some companies are approaching the board with CSIR-NEERI certification and logo, which need to be verified and this process too will take some time.

“KSPCB can only keep a check on the air and noise pollution and create awareness. Strict implementation of green crackers is only possible from next year,” another senior official said.
Cracker sales have already started in most parts of the state. Those selling crackers admit that selling green crackers this year will be difficult. “We are selling crackers that cause less pollution, but we are unsure about green crackers. Crackers are made early and sale has already started. So implementing any new order is going to be impossible,” said Krishnamurthy K, a vendor.

This has left many citizens confused. “When the court has issued orders, it is the responsibility of every government department in the country to implement it. The government can seize all non-green crackers to send a message. The orders were issued late, but Delhi is implementing it. It should be done here too,” said Latha K, a citizen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Diwali Green crackers
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp