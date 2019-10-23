Green crackers may not debut this Deepavali

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Supreme Court issuing orders, looks like green crackers will not make it to the markets this Diwali. This is because the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is waiting for government orders and a notification to be issued.

Green crackers are aimed at reducing air and noise pollution. The board has urged the government to take up the matter at the earliest. In case the orders are not issued, the board is planning to check pollution by reducing the time slot when people can burst crackers by at least an hour - from the existing 8am to 10pm.

KSPCB member secretary Basavaraj V Patil told TNIE the orders have come late as crackers have already been manufactured. “We are waiting for the government orders. The aim of using green crackers is to reduce air and noise pollution by at least 30%. But looks like it will be difficult (to implement it) this year if the orders are issued late,” he said.

KSPCB said they have spoken to the cracker manufacturers to ensure that crackers are less polluting. Officials said some companies are approaching the board with CSIR-NEERI certification and logo, which need to be verified and this process too will take some time.

“KSPCB can only keep a check on the air and noise pollution and create awareness. Strict implementation of green crackers is only possible from next year,” another senior official said.

Cracker sales have already started in most parts of the state. Those selling crackers admit that selling green crackers this year will be difficult. “We are selling crackers that cause less pollution, but we are unsure about green crackers. Crackers are made early and sale has already started. So implementing any new order is going to be impossible,” said Krishnamurthy K, a vendor.

This has left many citizens confused. “When the court has issued orders, it is the responsibility of every government department in the country to implement it. The government can seize all non-green crackers to send a message. The orders were issued late, but Delhi is implementing it. It should be done here too,” said Latha K, a citizen.