Karnataka: Vanivilas Sagar dam water level swelling

The water level registered at 8 AM on Wednesday morning was 88 feet. The maximum level of the dam is 130 feet and the steady increase of the water flow may help the dam to reach full level.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:10 PM

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Heavy rains lashing Chitradurga, Chikkamagalur districts has led to the increase of water flow to the Vanivilas Sagar dam. This has led to increase in the water level in the dam, which was below the dead storage till recently.

On Tuesday the inflow into the dam from Vedavathi river stood at 16,000 cusecs. The water level registered at 8 AM on Wednesday morning was 88 feet. The maximum level of the dam is 130 feet and the steady increase of the water flow may help the dam to reach full level.

The lone water body of the central Karnataka has not filled since last decade and filling of this tank will help in resolving the water crisis of the entire region. The dam also supplies drinking water to Chitradurga, Challakere and the Science city near Kudhapura, Dodda Ullarthy and Varavu Kaval areas.

  water hobbist
    All due to rain??? Why is upper bhadra pumping stations not functioning to full capacity. ?? VJNL should be made to work round the clock to fill the dam this year as this will give atleast INR1500cr boost to chitradurga district. 1TMCft = 50cr in agricultural output as per experts.. they should install floating solar panel at the dam to reduce evaporation and get low cost electricity for the two pumping stations ( 132mw capacity )..
    19 days ago
