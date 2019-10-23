Home States Karnataka

Mangalore district court commences trial on 2012 infamous 'homestay attack'

Vigilantes barged inside the homestay where 12 people were partying including five girls. They objected to the party allegedly beating up the birthday party revelers.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The trial on infamous homestay attack has commenced at a district court in Mangaluru on October 19. The next hearing is slated to happen on 24.

It should be recalled that on July 28, 2012, Hindutva vigilantes of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), an offshoot of the Sangh Parivar attacked a homestay at Padil. The vigilantes barged inside the homestay where 12 people were partying including five girls. The Hindutva activists objecting to the party allegedly beating up the birthday party revelers.

According to the sources in the district court, trial has begun on the same and around 35 accused have been booked. The police had also booked two journalists, Naveen Soorinje and Sharan.

However, after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Congress assumed charge in 2013, he decided to withdraw charges. After that the public prosecutor filed an application under Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code for withdrawal of prosecution against Soorinje before the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court in the city.

Also later the case was transferred from the 2nd Additional Court to the 6th Additional District and Sessions Court in February 2016. In 2018, a district judge discharged Soorinje from the case. But the case against Sharan is still standing, said Dinesh Hegde Ullepady, a counsel who argued for Naveen.

A government advocate said on October 19 hearing started and partial statement recording of a witness was held. The advocate said the court has posted the case for further hearing on October 24 and on that day recording of witness' statement will be continued. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangalore Homestay attack
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp