Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru local body polls to test Kateel’s leadership skills; Cong hopes for comeback

Party sources said that the Yeddyurappa camp will not give up a chance to avenge their leader, who was left insulted after a section of office-bearers sacked staff at the BJP state office.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, who assumed charge less than two months back, will face his first acid test on his home turf in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) elections on November 12. The coast is no doubt a stronghold of the BJP, but when it comes to the MCC, the party has not seen much success. It was in power just once - from 2007 to 2012.

Kateel has the massive responsibility of wresting the local body from the Congress’ clutches. Though the BJP appears to have the upper hand, leaders from both parties admit that local body elections are a completely different ballgame, where local issues matter a lot. While the BJP is banking on the ‘good work’ the party did five years ago, Congress is counting on its work during its last tenure, hoping to use the power struggle between Kateel and CM BS Yediyurappa to its advantage.

Party sources said that the Yeddyurappa camp will not give up a chance to avenge their leader, who was left insulted after a section of office-bearers sacked staff at the BJP state office. These staffers were appointed when Yediyurappa was at the helm of party affairs. The CM is now being ‘sidelined’ by party national general secretary B L Santosh, who is using Kateel to gain control over the party’s state unit. Team Yediyurappa’s biggest challenge, say sources, is the strong RSS backing that Kateel enjoys. “If this was the situation in Mysuru or Shivamogga, things would have been different. Mangaluru is a BJP votebank rather than the stronghold of any one leader,” said a leader who did not wish to be named. While a win for Kateel will prove he is a strong leader, a defeat in would lead to many within the party questioning his leadership abilities.

Meanwhile, a huge number of BJP ticket aspirants have been creating trouble for the party. However, party leader Capt Ganesh Karnik said it’s not an issue, and hoped that once tickets are announced, everyone will fall in line. According to Karnik, first-time voters are backing the party, as they see PM Modi as someone who can meet their needs.

Meanwhile, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the MCC polls, and the strong minority voter base in a majority of the 60 wards has only raised its hopes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel Congress Mangaluru City Corporation BJP
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp