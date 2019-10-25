Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah for Savarkar remark

Accusing Siddaramaiah of wrecking the coalition government, Sriramulu said the former CM’s speeches are always provocative, and that Siddaramaiah had not learnt his lesson even after losing power.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU/UDUPI/CHITRADURGA: Following Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah’s comments over the saffron party wanting to bestow Bharat Ratna on Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar, several state BJP leaders seem to be coming down hard on the former CM, the latest being state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP Shobha Karandlaje, and Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Kateel, while praising Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday for being a “populist leader” in Chamarajanagar — which also seemed like an attempt to put aside rumours that the two are at loggerheads — said Yediyurappa is a far superior leader than Siddaramaiah.

Should apologise to the nation: Karandlaje
Karandlaje’s beef with the CLP chief stemmed from the Savarkar issue. Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Karandlaje said that Siddaramaiah should apologise for his “outrageous remarks” against Savarkar.
‘’Siddaramaiah’s cheap politics is not acceptable. He can see only votebank in everything. He has humiliated a freedom fighter and should apologise to the nation,” she said.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of wrecking the coalition government, Sriramulu said the former CM’s speeches are always provocative, and that Siddaramaiah had not learnt his lesson even after losing power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savarkar Siddaramaiah Nalin Kumar Kateel
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp