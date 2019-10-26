In Laxman Savadi and Ramesh Jarkiholi's political Ramayana, now a Ravana jibe

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the disqualified MLAs were not linked to the BJP, one of them, Ramesh Jarkiholi, hit back at Savadi, saying the arrogance which he showed in humiliating the legislators would lead to him being destroyed just like the ten-headed Ravana.

Reacting to the statements of Savadi that the BJP has to think twice if the disqualified MLAs decided to join the party in case they get a clean chit from the Supreme Court, Jarkiholi said in Belagavi that Savadi, who had been packed off by the voters in the last election, was not aware of the sanctity of the post he held. An irresponsible Savadi would get destroyed, he fumed.



Jarkiholi backed the statement of senior BJP leader Umesh Katti on Friday slamming Savadi for speaking against the disqualified MLAs. He asked Savadi to first introspect before humiliating other leaders.



Commenting on the verdict in the case relating to the disqualified legislators, which the Supreme Court is yet to announce, Jarkiholi said, "I am not sure whether the bypoll will be held as scheduled in December or be postponed. But I have decided to start preparations for it. I am going to campaign in every village in Gokak constituency starting from October 30th or 31st,'' he said.



He was confident that the disqualified legislators would get a chance to contest the byelection. All the disqualified MLAs would meet once again and take a decision on their future course of action, he said.

Jarkiholi and Savadi have been archrivals in Belagavi district for a long time. In the last assembly elections, Jarkiholi supported the now disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli in Athani constituency with the sole aim of defeating Savadi.

To ensure Savadi's defeat, Jarkiholi had camped in Athani constituency for almost three months taking part in Kumathalli's campaign.