Ballari bound bus catches fire in road accident, one killed

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: One person was killed in a head-on collision between a Volvo bus and truck in Kapile village on Pune-Bangalore National Highway on Sunday morning.

According to police, the truck driver, identified as Venkatesh (40) died on spot and due to the intensity of the accident, the Volvo bus immediately caught fire.

Acting swiftly, the bus driver evacuated the passengers, however, 15 people suffered injuries and are being treated at Chitradurga district hospital.

The bus was on its way from Bangalore to Ballari and truck was on its way to Bangalore from Challakere.

The Aymangala police along with fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and took up relief works immediately.

A complaint in this regard is registered.