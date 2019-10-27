Home States Karnataka

Netizens step in to save highway

Irked by dreadful state of road, they launch campaign titled #SaveNH75 on Twitter.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Locals push Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Minister J C Madhuswamy’s MUV after it got stuck in slush near Charmady on Saturday

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The National Highway 75 that connects Mangaluru and Bengaluru has turned into a nightmare for thousands of people who regularly commute along this road. Because of the pathetic condition of the road, the journey of 350 km, which otherwise takes seven to eight hours, now takes no less than 10-12 hours. To compound matters, the traffic too has increased in the last few days with people heading to Mangaluru because of Deepavali.

The road has turned from bad to worse, particularly between BC Road and Sakleshpur, and the incomplete road-widening works has only added to the problem. During nights, commuting on the stretch becomes risky because of heavy traffic caused by buses, bullet tankers and goods trucks.  Such is the state of the road that Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy’s SUV got struck in slush at Aranapade near Charmady village of Belthngady taluk on Saturday.

Fed up with the authorities not chipping in with any solution, citizens have launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #SaveNH75. While many Twitterati have demanded the immediate intervention of the Centre and state government, some have invited Union Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari to travel on the road to get a feel of the road users’ agony.

Traffic jams have also become common in the Shirady Ghat section leading to doubling of the time taken to pass the stretch. The rains in the region has only worsened the situation for road users. Vehicles getting stuck in large slushy craters has become the order of the day adding to traffic jams.

Prashant Nayak from Ullal near Mangaluru, who works in a private company in Bengaluru, said he experienced one of the most horrible journeys on the stretch on Friday because of the potholed roads. “It took almost 11 hours to reach Mangaluru from Bengaluru. The journey was back breaking,” he said, urging the authorities to give immediate attention towards it.

AN NHAI official admitted that the road has turned worse in some stretches, especially between Addahole and BC Road, but expressed helpless on repairs being carried out now because of the rains. He said the patch works will likely start once the monsoon ends. Sources said the bidding for widening of BC Road-Addahole stretch of the highway is also expected soon.

Minister’s MUV stuck in slush
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy’s SUV was struck in slush at Aranapade near Charmady village of Belthngady taluk on Saturday. The minister was returning after an inspection of flood-affected villages like Perlani and Kolambe when his vehicle got struck. However, locals helped him and within half an hour, he continued on his journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp