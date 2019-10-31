Home States Karnataka

Bagalkot ZP CEO advocates khadi to work

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gangubai Manakar has urged all district-level officials to wear khadi at least once a week to work.

People purchasing khadi and handloom products from the stall in the DC Office premises

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

This initiative, done to promote khadi, has got a good response from the government employees, including Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rajendra.

The same dress code will come into force in all the taluk and sub-division offices. Khadi and handloom fabric stores will be set up at all the taluk offices soon. The first such stall was opened at the DC’s office premises on October 28.

In less than three days, the stall saw a business of over Rs 30,000 indicating that the government employees are keen to adopt the desi wear. 

Manakar told The New Indian Express that the setting up of khadi and handloom stalls would benefit the weavers. “We purchase the fabric directly from the weavers and not through middlemen. More stalls will be set up across the district to encourage the production of khadi and handloom,” she said.  

Manjunath Sullolli, Assistant Director,  Department of Information and Public Relations, said, “I am wearing khadi at least four days a week. We are delighted to come to office in khadi. It will boost the lives of weavers. We all have announced our support to the initiative by purchasing clothes from the stalls that set up in the premises of DC’s office.”
 

